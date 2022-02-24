Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

