Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 59,394 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,615% compared to the typical volume of 3,463 call options.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.90. 3,555,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $240.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

