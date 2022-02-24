Investors Buy Large Volume of Americold Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 996% compared to the average volume of 221 call options.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.