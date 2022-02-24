Investors Buy Large Volume of Ball Put Options (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,361 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical volume of 1,720 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ball by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,701 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. 2,267,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

