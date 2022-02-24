Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
