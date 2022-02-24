Investors Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

