Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SU opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

