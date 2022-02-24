Investors Buy Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.
TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Toro by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.
Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.