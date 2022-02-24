Investors Buy Large Volume of Viracta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

VIRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 197,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,735. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

