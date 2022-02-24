Investors Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
