Investors Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

