Investors Purchase High Volume of Latch Put Options (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,579 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the typical volume of 554 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Latch by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of LTCH stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,761. Latch has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

LTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.