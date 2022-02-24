Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 7.9%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 87,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 34,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Ion Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.