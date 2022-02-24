Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.81.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

