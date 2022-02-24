IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.20 ($0.53). IQE shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,602,122 shares traded.

IQE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.75) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, dropped their target price on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.85).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.91. The firm has a market cap of £305.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Nelson purchased 4,126,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485,654.12 ($2,020,473.44). Also, insider Victoria Hull purchased 231,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($100,613.95).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

