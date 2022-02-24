IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Shares Down 1.1%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

