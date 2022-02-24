IQeon (IQN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00008230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00033214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00109306 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

