IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $47,010.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

