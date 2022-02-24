iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRTC traded up $18.53 on Thursday, reaching $126.14. 683,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

