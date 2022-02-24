iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $111.44. 2,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.15.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.