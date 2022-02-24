IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.88 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $64.43 million and $5.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,064,383,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,861,961 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

