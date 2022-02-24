iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of iRobot worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 257.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $6,659,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $3,332,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 124.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 245.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

iRobot stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

