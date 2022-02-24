Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 141.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

NYSE IRM opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

