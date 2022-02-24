IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Stock Price Up 45.7%

Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) rose 45.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 302,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,346,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get IronNet alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.