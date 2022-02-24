Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after buying an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 103,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

