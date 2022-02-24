Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

IRWD opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

