iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 142,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

