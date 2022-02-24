iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 504.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after buying an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after buying an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $55.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.