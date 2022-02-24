iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,422. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

