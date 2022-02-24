iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $94.56. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000.
