iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.87

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 729981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

