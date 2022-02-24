iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,998 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.