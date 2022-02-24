iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.34

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.