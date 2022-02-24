iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,956,176 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

