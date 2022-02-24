iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.72. 12,956,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

