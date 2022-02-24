iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.89

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.89 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 95088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

