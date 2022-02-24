iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.90% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $48,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.