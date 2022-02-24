iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Down 1%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 127,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 169,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

