iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,312 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

