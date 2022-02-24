iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 1,664,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,550,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.