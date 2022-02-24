iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 180552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
