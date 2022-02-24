iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $148.47

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $148.47 and last traded at $148.96, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

