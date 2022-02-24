iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.92% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $47,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $54.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

