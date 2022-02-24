iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.83

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.83 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 356790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

