iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 68,727 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $45.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $3.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

