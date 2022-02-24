iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.72

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

