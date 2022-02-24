iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.72

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
