iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.89

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.89 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 7137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
