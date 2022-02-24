iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.89

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.89 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 7137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,225 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 119,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

