iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.59

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 84531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 198,855 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

