iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.59

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 84531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
