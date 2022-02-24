iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.99

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.99 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 727850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

