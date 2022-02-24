iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 496,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,549,528 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $19.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,610,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.