iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

